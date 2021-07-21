Brisbane 2032: The Australian city will host the Olympic and Paralympic Games

The International Olympic Committee announced, on Wednesday, that the Australian city of Brisbane has been chosen to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Will be Australia hosted the Olympic Games for the third time After Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000.

“This is a historic day not only for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the whole country,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Only the world’s cities can secure the Olympics, so this is a fitting recognition of Brisbane’s standing in our region and in the world.”

