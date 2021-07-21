Brisbane 2032: The Australian city will host the Olympic and Paralympic Games

Drafting

The International Olympic Committee announced, on Wednesday, that the Australian city of Brisbane has been chosen to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Will be Australia hosted the Olympic Games for the third time After Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000.

“This is a historic day not only for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the whole country,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Only the world’s cities can secure the Olympics, so this is a fitting recognition of Brisbane’s standing in our region and in the world.”

The announcement was met with cheers by Brisbane delegates at the International Olympic Committee session in Tokyo, as fireworks were lit in the Australian city, as a crowd waited for the decision.

The only city that reached the finals

“The International Olympic Committee has the honor to announce that the 35th Olympic Games will be held in Brisbane, Australia,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Several countries have expressed interest in hosting the Games, including Indonesia, China, Qatar, Hungary and Germany.

But Brisbane’s victory seemed certain after that she wasOutside Unanimously selected as the single candidate for 2032 By the 15-member Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee.

image source, Environmental Protection Agency explained, A crowd celebrated the selection of Brisbane to host the 2032 Games.

It was Brisbane Highly praised for the available sports facilitiesGood master plan, experience in organizing mega events and their favorable climate.

"The Brisbane Olympics will be in the hands of the most diligent, grateful and enthusiastic," said Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee.

"And I have this obligation to the athletes of the world: We will give you an unforgettable experience".

“And I have this obligation to the athletes of the world: We will give you an unforgettable experience“.

Paris It will host the 2024 Olympics and Angels in 2028.