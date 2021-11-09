A lifeguard man trapped for two days in a cave in the UK

LONDON (AFP) – Encouraged with candy in their helmets, about 240 rescue workers in shifts over two days helped get a cave explorer who had stumbled and fallen into one of Britain’s deepest wells.

Rescuers from at least eight teams in the UK, forming a human chain, pulled the 40-year-old on a stretcher from the entrance to Ogof Ffynnon Ddu, also known as the Black Spring Cave, 54 hours after he fell on Monday. .

“The spelunker has had little luck. He is an experienced cave expert, a decent infidel. It was not in the dangerous part,” said Peter Francis, a spokesman for the South Caves and Central Wales rescue team. From the cave, it was just something that moved under his feet.”

Emergency services coordinator Gary Evans said Tuesday that the man was “in very good shape.” His injuries, which include a broken jaw, leg, and spine, are not life-threatening.

The cave system is located in the Brecon Beacons mountain range in South Wales, near the former mining town of Benuelt. Its depth is 300 meters (984 feet), making it one of the deepest waters in the UK. At more than 48 kilometers (30 miles), the cave system is one of the longest in the UK.