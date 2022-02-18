Great Barrier Reef: Coral reefs threatened by bleaching again

As a result of rising temperatures on the east coast of Australia, the Great Barrier Reef is once again threatened by coral bleaching, according to experts. The newspaper quoted coral reefs as showing the first signs of stress due to the higher sea water temperature than the Mediterranean “Age” On Wednesday David Wachenfeld, chief scientist with the Marine Parks Responsible Reef Authority (GBRMPA).

It would be the fourth bleaching in just six years, after 2016, 2017, and 2020. Smaller ocean bleaching has already been reported off some locations such as Cooktown, Townsville and Mackay. It’s currently summer in the Southern Hemisphere, and Australia recently reported some heat records.

“We’ve come two-thirds of the way through the summer now, and there’s a very significant build-up of heat stress there, and the next four weeks are very critical,” Wachenfield said. He stressed that sea temperatures for most of the reefs were mostly above normal between 0.5 and 1.5 degrees Celsius since the beginning of summer. The ultimate extent of damage to the unique coral reef, which spans more than 340,000 square kilometres, now depends on the weather in the coming weeks.