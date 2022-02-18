Great Barrier Reef: Coral reefs threatened by bleaching again

As a result of rising temperatures on the east coast of Australia, the Great Barrier Reef is once again threatened by coral bleaching, according to experts. The newspaper quoted coral reefs as showing the first signs of stress due to the higher sea water temperature than the Mediterranean “Age” On Wednesday David Wachenfeld, chief scientist with the Marine Parks Responsible Reef Authority (GBRMPA).

