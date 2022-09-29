Gran Turismo 7: September update brings 3 new structures and more

Polyphony Digital is constantly working on the racing game Gran Turismo 7 and has now released the September update. We tell you what the new version 1.23 has to offer.

The new patch for version 1.23 of Gran Turismo 7 is now available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As usual, racing game players not only get handy bug fixes and improvements, but also three new cars. There are also updates to the roster, new events for global circuits, and technical improvements.

The three new bodies are the Nissa Silvia K’s Type S (60K Cr), the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder (1M Cr) and the Volkswagen ID.R’19 (2M Cr). You can now buy these at the address.

With “The Silvia Sisters” there is a 6-star roulette ticket to finish the podium on three different tracks in the US, Switzerland and Japan; This requires a collector level 26 or higher. Two additional listings offer additional 5-star and 6-star roulette tickets for collecting Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche cars. Four new events await you in the global circuit, as well as some new car body options. In terms of steering wheel support, a Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel has been added, among other things.

Presentation of Gran Turismo 7 – Patch 1.23 The September update of version 1.23 also brings new content for Gran Turismo 7.

A quick overview of the correction notes in the original English:

cars

The following three new cars have been added: Nissan Silvia K’s Type S (S14) ’94 (can be purchased at “Legend Cars” from September 29); Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder Volkswagen ID.R ’19



cafe

The following list book has been added: List book number 45: “Silvia Sisters” (collector level 27 and above);

The following two additional lists have been added: No extra listing. 8: “Collection: Corvette” (collector level 20 and above); No extra listing. 9: “Group: Medium Engine Porsche” (collector level 45 and above; New List Books and Additional Lists will appear after scanning the List Book Number. 39 (‘Championship: World GT Series’) and after watching the ending.



world circles

The following new events have been added to Global Circles: silvia sisters Willows Springs International Raceway: Willow Springs Streets Tsukuba Circuit Reverse deep forest racing track Japanese FR 450 . Challenge Autopolis International Race Course American Clubman Cup 700 World Touring Car 800 East Tokyo Expressway clockwise “World Touring Car 800” will appear after scanning the list book number. 39 (‘Championship: World GT Series’) and after watching the ending.



skips

Added “California II” and “Tokyo II” locations as featured technologies in Scapes.

Car Body Editor

Six Mazda SPIRIT RACING logo stickers have been added. They can be selected in the livery editor when the current vehicle is a Mazda model.

Lobby / meeting place / sports

improve network connectivity;

Fixed an issue where the car would not move again if you stopped using the handbrake in the parking lane during a practice at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for Rallycross;

Fixed an issue where the “My History” time displayed during a race would be incorrect in the online time trial;

The cursor will move to “Exit” when you press the Cancel button in the quick menu. When you select “Exit” from the “Do you want to exit?” It will now be displayed.

racing screen

Fixed an issue where the refueling indicator would be incorrect in races with fuel consumption enabled.

Licensing Center

Fixed an issue where the Ghost Vehicle would be placed in a different starting position for the player if the “Display Demonstration Ghost” was triggered in the “S-8” and “S-10” license.

car settings

Changed the Performance Points (PP) calculation in Vehicle Settings so that measurements are taken using the LSD and suspension settings.

garage

Fixed an issue where changing the current vehicle settings in “Garage” would cause this vehicle to be listed at the top even when the sort order was set as “By Acquisition Date”;

Fixed an issue where the sort order was incorrect when selecting “Last Used” from the “Change Vehicle” menu.

steering control devices

Additional support for the Logitech® G PRO racing wheel;

Added button configuration menu for Fanatec® platform in ‘Options’ > ‘Controllers’;

Added ability to connect to a different switch than is currently used for Fanatec steering controllers;

Rotary encoder support has been added for Fanatec steering controllers. (Models with rotary encoders such as the Clubsport Steering Wheel Formula V2 can be used);

