Google opens news platform in Australia

The initiative is brought before the law requiring payment for local media content.
Free book preview: The Ultimate Guide to Google Ads
Get a glimpse of how Google marketing resources and strategies can help you grow the digital reach of your business.
February 5, 2021
One minute reading
News Showcase is the name of the new platform Google launched in Australia that delivers the news that you paid for.
The launch comes in response to an Australian government bill requiring it, like Facebook and other major tech companies, to pay local media outlets to post their content.
Depositphotos.com
The initiative was launched in Brazil and Germany and was initially scheduled to launch in June, but Google delayed plans when Canberra moved to make it a legal requirement that Google and Facebook pay Australian media companies for the content.
Reuters reported that it has signed an agreement with Google to be the first global news provider at Google News.
Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Entrepreneur. General pop culture nerd. Music trailblazer. Problem solver. Bacon evangelist. Foodaholic.