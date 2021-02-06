Google opens news platform in Australia

February 5, 2021



One minute reading





News Showcase is the name of the new platform Google launched in Australia that delivers the news that you paid for.

The launch comes in response to an Australian government bill requiring it, like Facebook and other major tech companies, to pay local media outlets to post their content.



Depositphotos.com

The initiative was launched in Brazil and Germany and was initially scheduled to launch in June, but Google delayed plans when Canberra moved to make it a legal requirement that Google and Facebook pay Australian media companies for the content.

Reuters reported that it has signed an agreement with Google to be the first global news provider at Google News.