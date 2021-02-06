NJPW results “Road to a New Beginning in the USA – Day 1” from Port Huenheim, California, USA (05.02.2021)

New Japanese Pro Wrestling “Road to a New Beginning in the USA – Tag 1”

Location: Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, California, USA

Date: 05 February 2021

1. The match

Singles match

DKC defeated Kevin Knight by surrendering in a triangle throttle.

Match time: 07:23

Kevin Kelly welcomes IWGP US Heavyweight Champion John Moxley for an interview. Moxley says he heard everything KENTA and his colleagues had to say at the BULLET CLUB. The most important point is that he still holds the title. Moxley explains that KENTA can play games with the bag, but eventually he will stop it.

The AEW star claims he knows what KENTA wants to achieve here. He was happy to see him with Katsuyori Shibata in “Dominion 2019,” but ultimately he doesn’t want outside interference. He wants KENTA that has inspired a generation, he wants this KENTA to triumph in his “New Beginning in USA” match.

2. The match

8 Man Tag Team Match

Bateman, Misterioso, Jordan Clearwater, Adrian Quest gewannen gegen Brody King, Barrett Brown & The Riegel Twins (Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel) via Pin an Brown durch Bateman nach dem This Is A Kill (Spinning Tombstone Piledriver).

Match time 11:19

3. The match

Singles match

Rey Horus beat TJP via pin after Top Rope Quesadora’s bombshell.

Match time 10:41

