Google: Havoc! The popular Google app has surpassed the world’s population; Most Downloaded – Marathi News | Google: Havoc! Google’s popular YouTube app has overtaken the world’s population in downloads

As of July 2021, the world population is estimated at 7.9 billion. Just, The Google (Google) An app has received more downloads than this. Don’t be surprised if so many people use cell phones. But it is true. (Google YouTube app downloads more than the world’s population.)

The Google Android mobile operating system reached 3 billion activations this year. At the same time, the number of applications available on the Google Play Store has reached 2.89 million. YouTube is the most downloaded app in the world and it is much more than the world’s population. YouTube has been downloaded over 10 billion times so far. (10 billion downloads on YouTube.)

YouTube comes built into all Android phones in the world, so there is no time to download it. Then how this number appeared also became a mystery. Another popular app on the Play Store is Facebook. This app has been downloaded 7 billion times. WhatsApp is in third place with 6 billion downloads. Shockingly, Facebook Messenger ranks fourth and has been downloaded 5 billion times. Instagram ranks fifth with 3 billion downloads. (Google Play most downloaded apps list)

TikTok has been downloaded 2 billion times, Subway Surfers 1 billion times, Facebook Lite 2 billion times, Microsoft Word and Microsoft Powerpoint 2 billion times. Snapchat has been downloaded over a billion times. (Which app is taking the longest to download in the world? YouTube downloads more from Google than the world’s population)

Web address: Google: Havoc! Google’s popular YouTube app has overtaken the world’s population in downloads

Get the latest stuff Almarai News And Maharashtra News And Live Marathi news headlines From politics, sports, entertainment, business and local news from all the cities of Maharashtra.