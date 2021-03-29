Google Australia: Chances of residency increased

In the case of Google Australia, there is still a solution that allows the search engine to remain in the country. Various references speak of this.

The proposed law in Australia launched the News Bargaining Act, which would require Google to pay news publishers to display links in search. It led to Google threatening to withdraw from the country.

But in the meantime, there are signs the situation is improving. As reported by The GuardianGoogle launched News Showcase in Australia. Seven Australian publishers participate in 25 publications that receive money from Google. These include the Canberra Times, Elawara Mercury, Saturday Paper, and Crikey.

Showcase provides publishers with the opportunity to present additional content in the form of a new board in Google News. Views can also appear in Google Discover; An advertisement is planned in the search.

Google supposedly wants to send you a concession signal. The goal is to attract as many publishers as possible for exposure before the law goes into effect. Google is currently in talks with a few other publishers.

However, with Nine, one of the largest media outlets in the country, she voiced her negative opinion. Nine products include the Sydney Morning Herald, Age and Australian Financial Review. Nine only wants negotiations when the relevant law is in effect.

According to the report, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had a “constructive meeting” with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Accordingly, the Australian government could be open to concessions that might affect how the new law applies to Google, should the company reach agreements with a sufficient number of publishers before the law goes into effect. Morrison was also optimistic that Google would stay in the country. But Google must understand that Australia is setting the rules.

Currently, only Google and Facebook will be affected by the law. YouTube has already been excluded.