Google Australia announces a special year for 2020 as net profit increases fivefold

Foto: Getty Images

Google Australia has announced an exceptional year for 2020, as the indicators head in the right direction for Alphabet in the Pacific Southwest.

The company reported combined revenue of A $ 1.4 billion Comparison At $ 1.24 billion in the previous year, it also revealed that there was A $ 5.2 billion in total revenue before including direct costs of sales, which represented an improvement of A $ 4.8 billion in 2019.

From A $ 5.2 billion, $ 4.4 billion came from “advertising provider revenue”, an increase of A $ 300 million from the previous year.

Google Australia, detailing its consolidated revenue, said that ads increased from A $ 609 million to A $ 681.7 million, and that the resale of the Singapore-linked entity to cloud services increased revenue to A $ 65 million. Australian dollars to 175 million Australian dollars for the year ended. December 31, 2020, while hardware sales increased by A $ 10 million to A $ 189 million.

Services revenue suffered a rare decline, as revenue fell from A $ 332.6 million to A $ 329 million.

Payments to related entities under the umbrella of Google and Alphabet for service fees increased from A $ 3.45 billion to A $ 3.8 billion.

Google Australia posted a pretax profit of A $ 238.5 million, compared to A $ 133.7 million, and net profit increased from A $ 34 million to A $ 185.6 million.

One reason for the increase in net income was the significant decrease in income tax expenditures, which fell from A $ 99.8 million last year to A $ 53 million. In the previous year, Google suffered a tax credit of A $ 51 million in previous years, while this year it received an adjustment benefit of A $ 2 million. The company also received a deferred tax advantage of A $ 22 million, compared to a profit of A $ 9.6 million recorded last year.

In early January, Google Australia issued shares of A $ 310 million to Google International and has not issued any dividends this year.

At the end of 2020, the company said it had 1,878 employees, with salaries increasing from A $ 386 million to A $ 462 million, and that of general employees increasing from A $ 453 million to A $ 715 million.

Google Australia described its major marketing and sales activities as “technical services specific to Internet search, advertising, information management and related products”, as well as providing marketing and sales support to search engines and advertising. He also said he’s doing certain research on his professors at the company, in addition to making money selling the devices.

Recently, Android devices in Australia started trying to get users to add their birthdays to their profiles. When polite requests were initiated, there were alerts saying that Christmas had to be added to the profile to ensure Google adhered to “the law.”

Captura de pantalla: Chris Duckett / ZDNet

“This statement is part of an effort to ensure that our users meet the age requirements for their Google account,” the company said in response to a question about the laws it should adhere to.

The company has not covered how it handles the accounts without information about birthdays.

Google Australia said in its 2020 financial report that it has considered any sanctions from your company. Another court loss As a contingency obligation, it has an effect but is not recognized because it is unknown.

The Australian Federal Court found that Google misled local consumers about the way it collected personal location data on Android mobile devices for nearly two years.

Judge Thomas Thuley ruled that Google misrepresented the “site history” setting as the only Google account setting that affected whether Google collected, kept, or used personally identifiable data when consumers first created an account.

Thawley said Google had not disclosed to consumers that creating another Google account, titled “Web and App Activity,” also allowed Google to collect, store and use location data that could be personally identified when it was triggered. The web and app activity settings for Android devices are enabled by default.

Additionally, Thawley discovered, from March 9, 2017 to November 29, 2018, that Google had failed to inform consumers that the “App and Web Activity” setting on their Android device was relevant to collecting personal location data.

Related coverage