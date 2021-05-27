Golf: The artificial turf project has been implemented in Australia

Artificial turf expert Limonta Sport She installed a range of artificial turf products on a golf course in collaboration with a partner in Shell Cove, Australia – and came to a positive conclusion.

The Shanx mini golf course in Shell Cove, a town about 100 kilometers from Sydney, has received many exclusive artificial turf products that aim to dramatically improve the golf and miniature golf experience on the course in the long term.

Limonta Sport installed artificial turf products on a golf course in Shell Cove, Australia. Bild: Anthony Saba | Greenplay Australia

To this end, Limonta Sport SpA and its partner Greenplay Australia have worked closely with GreenSpace Management and Shanx Mini Golf.

Various parts have been installed inside the industrial stadium:

Tee: Newgrass Tee 30mm in Grün

– Fairway und Green: Newgrass Pro Putt 13mm in Grün

Basement: Newgrass 13mm in Weiß

Rough: Deluxe Dominica 38mm in Grün

Limonta Sport has already installed several systems in Australia. Bild: Anthony Saba | Greenplay Australia

Limonta Sport says, “The Shanx mini golf course is a true visitor experience. It has been the imagination of GreenSpace Management Australia team and will significantly enhance the game of mini golf.”

Limonta Sport has been one of the leading companies in the research, development, production, sales and installation of artificial turf / hybrid turf and PVC surfaces in the sports sector for more than 40 years. Limonta has already implemented a number of projects in Australia with its partner Greenplay. (Stadionwelt, May 27, 2021)