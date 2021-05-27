The New Diplomats Training Course will be awarded to Enzo Berlot

Rome Ease – The Farnesina Authorized to Enzo Berlot The A training course for young diplomats winning the 2021 competitionIn commemoration of the ambassador who passed away in 2002 at the age of 69.

Through prof Video The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reclaims his important career, remembering the personality of a diplomat who has represented, throughout his career, our country’s commitment to promoting European integration.

The main stages of his career in diplomacy are also remembered through the voice of some of the ministry’s personalities, such as the Italian ambassador to Chile, Mauro PatucciAmbassador Roberto Nigido, Former representative of Italy to the European Union, and Italian ambassador to the United States, Armando Varicio, General Manager Resources and Innovation, Renato Varialli.

The video highlights how Berlot’s career overlaps with the various stages of building a united Europe, highlighting in particular the importance of cooperation between Italy and Germany, the founding nations of the early European societies. (Easy)