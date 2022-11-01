Golf simulator finds space in the bar

The famous bar pigeon From Middlesbrough, UK, is preparing to wow its customers by announcing the opening of another venue where entertainment will find space too, with an unusual offering based on golf simulators.

Dovecot’s new bar will be located in Captain Cook’s Square in the same town as Middlesbrough, according to reports Teesside LiveFind a place next to other entertainment venues of various kinds: from bowling and running to Lane 7And the tenth levelto the latest Esports coffee Call Wired lobby.

State-of-the-art golf simulators at the new venue will allow guests to choose from a wide range of world championship golf courses. The total investment required for the new facility is about one million pounds and aims to create about 30 job opportunities.

Of course, the world will also find a large space Food and drinkbeing a bar, but of a high standard, which will also serve high-quality transcontinental drinks.





