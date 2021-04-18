Goal premiere! Furth Raum turns zero into one sport

The left-back scores 2-2 in Darmstadt –

4 hours ago

Fürth David Raum plays great season. But union left back Greuther Fürth was still missing something. In 2: 2 (0: 2) in Darmstadt, he changed that.







The start: David Raum, the Forth International Under-21 player, scored his first goal of the season in Darmstadt.



© Sportfoto Zink / Melanie Zink, Sportfoto Zink / Melanie Zink





The start: David Raum, the Forth International Under-21 player, scored his first goal of the season in Darmstadt. 17.04.2021 Photo: Sportfoto Zink / Melanie Zink, Sportfoto Zink / Melanie Zink



David Raum is always doing well for something that stands out this season. Fastest player and best setter – these are the ratings one can relate to Greuther Fürth’s left-back. One thing was missing: the goal he scored himself.

Directed at the printing stage

That changed Friday evening. In a 2–2 (0-2) match at Böllenfalltor in the first leg at SV Darmstadt 98, the 22-year-old turned zero into one in his very personal stats. With the head. In the middle of the stage when the clover leaf increased the pressure, it was pulled out in one final boom, Darmstadt faced bigger problems than ever before.

Title: Coach Stefan Little finds the right words in Fürth’s dressing room after a 2–0 draw with Lilies at break.



© Sportfoto Zink / Wolfgang Zink, Sportfoto Zink / Wolfgang Zink





Title: Coach Stefan Little finds the right words in Fürth’s dressing room after a 2–0 draw with Lilies at break. 17.04.2021 Photo: Sportfoto Zink / Wolfgang Zink, Sportfoto Zink / Wolfgang Zink



Spielvereinigung returned with an active performance, during the break they laid the foundation for it. Raum said of what was discussed in the Forth dressing room: “The coach adjusted us really well. We gathered ourselves together again as a team, we talked to each other, and we said we are going to take a positive approach here.”

I found a rhythm

Before that, it wasn’t entirely easy for White-Greens in southern Hesse. An early goal after a free kick by Tobias Kempe after less than 120 seconds, then 0-2 by Serdar Durson. It was a matter of catching up and getting into the rhythm that was lacking in the beginning. What are many bad passports notarized.

Morals in the Promotion Battle: Darmstadt does not discourage leaf clover Meanwhile, things were looking really bad for the candidate from Fürth in Darmstadt. The game association in southern Hesse was a 0: 2 lag. However, after the break, Leitl’s team gathered themselves together, broke into the Lilacs Pack and snatched an important point in this second-division duel, which is not only interesting from a sport and botanical standpoint. Best Bollenfalltor Pictures? please enter!



The early target was also noticeable. “Of course it’s very bitter when you score a record goal so early,” Raum said. “We knew they had a specialist on their team.” He met specialist Kimbe. However, Forth has experienced what they have tried in every game this season. “In the end, we tried to go ahead with the plan,” says Raum.

Manages the important wing

With his passes on the wings, the future Hoffenheim player played his part in the fact that Fürth had improved after the break, and it was clear that the Darmstadt team bothered them a lot. After a good hour, the ball is largely back to normal as we know it from the Football Association this season.

The door opener is green! Shamrock Review – Your Opportunity to Appreciate Come on boys in white and green! Actually. Julian Green did his turn in the catch-up race in Darmstadt. After a fairly relaxed first half from the shamrock’s point of view, he wasn’t the only guest actor who was really heavyweight in the second round. Here are the individual reviews of Fürth Correspondent Florian Geneman. And you, and they, and your honor? Of course, you can now give scores to white fighters and green fighters to upgrade …



Raum analyzed and targeted Dickson Abiyama’s goal in the 85th minute for offside. “We won the point we deserved in the second half, and if things go well, we will win the game.” Forth has been sidelined, an explanation that is justified. “I think that says a lot about our quality. Here in Darmstadt it is very difficult to get out of the dressing room with a 2-0 draw at the end of the first half,” it was Raum’s conclusion. They did it in a tie at the end, also because he was able to celebrate his first goal.