Football: Swedes perform world champions USA – Tokyo 2020

In Japan’s Group E, Great Britain defeated Chile 2-0 (1-0) in the opening matches in Sapporo thanks to a double by Eileen White. Before kick-off, both teams, including the referees, put on a knee to send a strong signal against racism. The International Olympic Committee has just lifted its long-standing ban on athletes’ protests at the Olympic Games a few days ago.

Even before the duel between world champions USA and Sweden in the third World Cup in Tokyo, all the players got to their knees in protest. From a sporting point of view, things did not go well for the Americans who played with all-stars like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd during the match. The world champions mistook their superpowers, especially offensive. Stena Blacksteinus (25, 55) and Lena Hurtig (72) proved Sweden’s clear win.

The 2016 Olympic champion spoiled the US Women’s Tour in Brazil five years ago. At that time, the Europeans eliminated the Americans in the quarter-finals on penalties. In the golden final they finally lost to Germany by less than 1:2. The DFB selection is not in Tokyo after missing out on qualification. In the parallel Group G match, Australia celebrated their 2-1 (2-0) victory over New Zealand.

However, the Brazilians had no problems initially when they beat China 5-0 (2-0) at Miyagi Stadium. Old star Marta, who already won the silver with the South American team in Athens in 2004, scored two goals (9 and 74) and made history. The 35-year-old is the first female soccer player to score at five Olympic Games in a row. The other hits came from Debinha (22), Andressa (80) and Beatriz (89).

The Dutch women who swept through Zambia 10:3 (6:1) presented themselves in a goalie mood. Vivian Miedema popped by four hits (9, 15, 29, 59). Additionally, Lieke Martens has twice signed (14, 38) on the shooting list. He also met Shanice van de Sanden (44th), Gilles Rohde (64th), Lyneth Berenstein (75th) and Victoria Belova (80th). Barbara Banda (19th, 82nd, 83rd) has succeeded three times with Zambia.

Hosts Japan missed a false start in Group E. Christine Sinclair put the Canadians ahead after just six minutes of play. The Japanese, world champions from 2011 and vice world champions from 2015 as well as Olympic runners-up in 2012, were released shortly before the finish by Mana Iwabuchi (84) after Mina Tanaka’s penalty miss in the 54th minute of the Canada final. Stephanie Lapp woman.