Global warming: The world is heading towards 2.4 degrees

If all climate protection measures taken thus far are implemented as planned, global warming will be 2.4 degrees by the end of the century – well above the 1.5 degrees target required. This is the result of the predictions of the Climate Action Tracker Analysis (CAT) project, presented by climate researcher Niklas Hohn and Federal Environment Minister Svenia Schulz (SPD) in Berlin on Tuesday.

