Hayabusa-2 brings in rocks and gas from extraterrestrials

The Japanese space probe Hayabusa-2 brought an early Christmas gift for planetary researchers to Earth on December 5, 2020: In the return capsule, That landed in Australia that dayThere are actually several grams of the precious substance, which are rocks from the asteroid Ryugu. This was announced by the Japan Aerospace Agency JAXA On the morning of December 15th with. In past hours, the sample room was opened for the first time in a large vacuum at the Extraterrestrial Sample Regulation Center in Tokyo, so its contents could be seen. JAXA was only hoping for a minimum of just 0.1g, but it is now clear that it should be much more than that.

