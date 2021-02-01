Australian Open: Offner loses in the first round of qualifying to Croatia – sports mix – tennis

Sebastian Offner of Styria must give up in the first qualifying round for the Australian Open.

Defeated 24-year-old Croatian Borna Jojo (ATP-223) in 2 groups 3: 6 and 2: 6.

After Ofner, Barbara Haas also lost her opening match. With Georg Rodionov there is a third Austrian on duty on Sundays (LIVE-Ticker >>>).

Qualifiers for this year's first Grand Slam tournament will be held in Doha due to Australia's stringent entry requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic.













