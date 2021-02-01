Australian Open: Offner loses in the first round of qualifying to Croatia – sports mix – tennis

Doha – Sunday 10 January 2021, 10:20 AM
Sebastian Offner of Styria must give up in the first qualifying round for the Australian Open.
Defeated 24-year-old Croatian Borna Jojo (ATP-223) in 2 groups 3: 6 and 2: 6.
After Ofner, Barbara Haas also lost her opening match. With Georg Rodionov there is a third Austrian on duty on Sundays (LIVE-Ticker >>>).
Qualifiers for this year’s first Grand Slam tournament will be held in Doha due to Australia’s stringent entry requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Text: © LAOLA1.at
Shardy criticized the “special treatment” of Tim, Djokovic and Nadal
to the top » Comments ..
User comments do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the LAOLA1 Editorial Team. LAOLA1 reserves the right to delete Comments without giving reasons, especially if they violate criminal or civil law rules, conflict with public morals, or otherwise conflict with LAOLA1’s reputation. We refer specifically to our Terms of Use in this context. In such cases, the user cannot confirm any claims. Sportradar Media Services GmbH also reserves the right to confirm claims for damages and to report criminal law related offenses.