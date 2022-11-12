Glasgow, the largest Scottish city

For a weekend getaway or a pre-departure visit to discover Scotland Glasgow Today it is a lively and vibrant city, full of art, nightlife and shopping headlines. and the more Great Scottish city as well as the fourth of Great Britain It is the economic capital of the country: proud of its business and entrepreneurial origins, the city has become a paradise Shopping and night life It keeps competition with capital high Edinburgh . This is what can be seen in Glasgow in Scotland.

Glasgow: what to see in Scotland’s largest city

Story of the Glasgow It is closely related to the trade that originated there in the Victorian era. that of Queen Victoria In fact, it was all over United kingdom A golden age, especially the fortunes made by the tobacco masters Glasgow It was so consistent that the city became the second largest city inBritish Empire. Glasgow In fact, it had the most important trading port for foreign economic exchanges, and here was the best shipyard on the British island, famous for giving life to many revolutionary ships such as Queen Mary and the Queen Elizabeth or the Royal Yacht Britannia.

At the beginning of the twentieth century, the city had reached the height of industrial and economic development and its residents enjoyed fame and fortune. during a period of time great frustration, but, Glasgow It succumbed to its slow but rigorous decline until the 1960s when it embraced crisis as well Shipyards subordinate Clydebank They had to close production forever, not before they opened Queen Elizabeth 2. Recently notoriety Glasgow It has changed: known for its elegance and wide range of entertainment, which are proposed and seen as heroes of related activities beacon or the . center Architectural Engineering Urban Design and Planning, Glasgow It has seen a huge leap in quality thanks to the cultural development of the city as well as the university centre. Since it is also a university town, in the evenings in particular it offers a life full of nightlife, including restaurants, bars and clubs with an extensive program of concerts and live music.

What to do in Glasgow’s Historic Center

Historic center of the city Glasgow It offers some of the most unique and charming streets in United kingdomIt is full of interesting shops that make shopping one of the favorite activities to discover the city. her beating heart George Square: here in the huge building of City Chambers From the Matrix of the 19th Century and the Victorian Template Merchant City، Queen Victoria Which stands directly in front of the town hall. The square is the city center where the oldest and most historic buildings and structures stand and where concerts, demonstrations and events are also hosted, especially during the Christmas period. there City Chambers It occupies the eastern side of the square and is famous for its 19th century structure as well as for having the longest staircase ever built. Carrara marble Western Europe. not far from George Square arrive in Castle Street where is the Glasgow cathedral, An imposing example of the Scottish Gothic style with its high windows, ribbed vaults and statues that dominate in a distinctive way on the main and side facades.

Modern Glasgow between street art and the past

A little further from the center is an interesting museum complex from 1898, and Palazzo del Popolo with winter gardens . Below are exhibited photographs, murals and films that tell the social and cultural history of Glasgow From the eighteenth century until today. Among the works preserved inside Glasgow history mural for the artist Ken CoreyThe Doulton Fountain and notorious Banana shoes From Billy Connollywhile entering winter gardens Enjoy exotic flowers and plants comfortably while sipping tea or coffee in the Victorian Greenhouse Café. You can discover an unusual and curious side of the city by following mural trail This is the itinerary through the main streets of the center that leads to the discovery of some colorful works of street art. The murals included in the itinerary are really impressive in size and workmanship and among these the most famous is the portrait of students University of Strathclyde And the modern interpretation of San Mungo, patron saint of the city. But the relationship with art Glasgow Do not tire her out on her streets, and she continues inside Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum: Opened in 1901, it is one of the most important museums in the city which is located inside a Spanish Baroque style building located in Argyle Street. Here art lovers will have the opportunity to discover the world’s most famous masterpieces in twenty-two galleries where there are more than Eight thousand works Among the tapestries, paintings, sculptures and weapons of the twentieth century. In the French gallery, for example, you can enjoy paintings Van Gogh Monet Renoir And Pisaro.

Glasgow’s charming line between nightlife and shopping

Glasgow However, it is not only synonymous with art and culture, but also and above all with shopping: lo Style Mile or the flair of style The name owes to the plethora of local department stores and major brand stores, as well as popular British brands. From George Square a statement Four great ways the shopping Glasgow: In addition to the Style Mile, it should not be forgotten Argyle Street, Buchanan Street and Suchihal Street, Where you can not only indulge in the wildest expenses but also attend performances by street performers, jazz bands or even bagpipes in skirts.