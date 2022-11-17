Ghana beat Switzerland in the only friendly match before Qatar 2022

The Ghana national team Play one preparatory match for Qatar World Cup 2022 It ended with smiles: they won 2-0 on Swiss At Sheikh Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. The Helvetians excelled in the UEFA rankings for leading their group against Italy.

The African team spent 70 minutes scoring zero, until Mohamed Salisu, defender of Southampton in the English Premier League, appeared to score the first goal. In his third appearance for his country’s side, the Accra native turned first.

Four minutes later, Antoine Cimeno (from Bristol City, who plays in the English championship), who entered the field instead of Jordan Ayew, increased the gap.

In the Ghanaian team, figure Thomas Partey (from Arsenal) remained on the substitute bench, while Inaki Williams, the Bilbao-born and naturalized striker who plays for Athletic Club, started from the start.

Uruguay learned of this friendly match, as Ghana accompanies them in Group H of the World Cup: they will meet in the third date match, on December 2. The Africans will make their debut for Portugal on November 24, then it will be South Korea’s turn on November 28.

The Black Stars will play the fourth World Cup in their history after appearing in 2006 (round of 16), 2010 (quarter-finals) and 2014 (group stage). Coincidentally, in the South African encounter they were eliminated by Uruguay to pass through to the semi-finals.

Photo: RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images