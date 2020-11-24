Dustin Poirier: The Conor McGregor rematch at UFC 257 is about business, not revenge

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced the official reservation of the highly anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, which is set to kick off at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The duo first met in 2014, which marked McGregor’s “Diamond” exit in the first round of UFC 178 in Las Vegas, Nevada. And while many fighters like to say they learned a lot from their first fight going into the rematch, that is not the case for Borier, as he says there is not much to take from the loss. This is because both men have grown and matured as fighters since then, and that mission six years later will be very different.

“ Obviously he was a great fighter at ending a bunch of guys before me in his UFC career, but at this point, we’re more established and have a lot of experience, just more mature fighters, and I think you get here a totally different fight here. MMA Junkie.

“I was emotional the first time. I wanted to hurt the guy. This time I just want to get over him, I just want to hit him. This is work. He added before explaining how much he has grown and matured as a person and a fighter since their first meeting, that’s not a bad intention towards the guy.”

Moreover, Bouriet is not for revenge, saying this fight is about trying to advance his career rather than trying to win back a man he didn’t care much about at their first meeting.

“When I was younger, I was fighting with a lot of emotions. It’s not the same for me. It’s not about equal to me. It’s not like some kind of revenge for me. It’s about moving forward in my career, and putting my family in a better place. It is … Don’t try to get the man who delivered me. It’s just work. “

As this battle approaches, there will be no enmity between the two other than in the normal competitive nature. The two were recently trying to set up a charity fight between them before Dana White & Company intervened and offered them a real fight.

Nevertheless, “Notorious” pledged to donate $ 500,000 to Poirier “The Good Fight” after the match. All that being said, just because they’ll go to fight without harsh emotions doesn’t mean that either of them will brake once they start moving. This is because the winner will likely collect the 155 pound title by winning.

Against whom, it remains to be seen.