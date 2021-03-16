Black Shark 4 starts this month

Jakarta, Cellular.IT – Previous reports indicated that Black Shark 4 had appeared on Tena. Based on the poster also uploaded, it is known that this Xiaomi gaming phone will be released in China on March 23rd.

Not only that, Black Shark CEO Yujo also shared the photos that Luo Luo took and the photos shared with the Black Shark 4 Pro on his Weibo website. There is a watermark below the photo confirming that the phone is equipped with a triple camera system.

Not surprisingly, you know that Black Shark will stick to the triple camera system, as it did last year. The phone is expected to have a primary wide angle camera, an ultra-wide secondary camera, and a macro or third depth camera.

According to previous reports, the Black Shark 4 Pro comes codenamed Kaiser, and bears the model number KSR-A0. The phone will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 5G, Android 11, a 6.67-inch screen, a 4500 mAh battery, 120 watt fast charging, and dimensions of 163.83 x 76.35 x 10.3 mm.

The PSR-A0 model on the same platform is referred to as Black Shark 4. This device uses the Snapdragon 870 chipset. While the Black Shark 4 supports full HD + resolution, it is not yet known if the Pro model will carry Quad HD + resolution. Both smartphones come with a 6.67-inch screen and support 144Hz refresh speed.

Speaking of storage capacity, Black Shark usually offers several versions of its mobile phones with different storage and RAM configurations. The high-end version is expected to come with 12GB, 16GB, or 18GB RAM.

