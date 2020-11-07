North Carolina state kicker sets a new standard for field goal celebration (video)

North Carolina’s Christopher Dunn celebrated his 53-yard field goal with an unforgettable celebration against Miami on Friday night.

During the North Carolina surprise bid on Miami, a legend was born.

Kicker Christopher Dunn gave college football a cool, fresh, festive image when he enthusiastically celebrated a successful field goal attempt.

Early in the fourth quarter, Dunn hit one from 53 yards. The celebration was epic.

Who was Dan directing the chop? If that is the opposing sideline, a penalty may be warranted, but only the fun-hating person defends it.

Maybe it was the referees who were the fury of shooting the ball. The kick was only supposed to be 48 yards but the questionable false start on a Wolfpack brought it back. It didn’t matter to Dan, who had a leg to pass.

Twitter definitely loved this moment.

Christopher Dunn cemented himself as a North Carolina state legend after that celebration – cole bass (@ thecolebass) November 7, 2020

The massive North Carolina field goal celebration wasn’t enough in the end

Miami and North Carolina exchanged blows for most of Friday night. Literally, the first quarter was marked by back and forth results for both teams.

The Hurricane opened the scoring in the second quarter to take advantage, but North Carolina responded with 10 points without an answer to keep momentum from spinning out of control.

The third quarter was largely the same, but Miami settled with a field goal on one of its captains that gave the Wolfpack a 38-31 lead.

Unfortunately for Dunn, his NC State kick puts ahead 41-31, but it will be the last points on the board for his team.

Miami went on to score two field goals before D’Eriq King completed a 54-yard pass with less than three minutes remaining to lead 44-41. NC State QB Bailey Hockman’s objection is likely late to the Miami deal.

