Get 100% cashback on Netflix or Spotify

The Cryptocurrency It is now a reality for finance, and for this very reason, having a rechargeable debit card that supports it is a huge plus.

in this context, Crypto.com visa It proves to be a leading service. In fact, this card provides an opportunity to pay for goods and services in euros and use the cryptocurrencies that are in your wallet.

This service depends on an application that is available on both Android who – which iOS, able to present an opportunity to invest in the context of crypto. The high level of security, and the various functions offered to the customers are just some of the advantages related to the Crytpo.com website and card.

In fact, the platform recently decided to propose a file unmissable showwhich will undoubtedly make users happy Netflix And the spotify.

Crypto.com Visa: All the Benefits of a Revolutionary Card

While the card itself does provide a really useful service, it goes much further with your card.

The advantages offered in this sense are many, such as no commission on overseas transactions, andFree and unlimited access To the airport lounges Loungeki And the 10% discounts For reservations through Expedia And the Aribnb.

However, even those who do not travel can find in Crypto.com Visa a service that can offer tangible advantages.

For example, we talk about discount via 100% cash backon meSpotify Standard Subscription or on Netflix Basic Subscription. This way you can get a refund in CRO tokenthe digital currency behind Crypto.com.

Not only this: Finally, it must be taken into account how free as opening an account on Crypto.com is also possible. Request a Crypto.com Visa for Free. Not only that, at the time of registration it is possible to obtain CRO codes with a corresponding value 25 USD.

An interesting opportunity for both those who are already familiar with cryptocurrencies and want to enrich their gadgets, and for those who want to get a discount card with more terms than useful.

