Australian rules football is one of the most popular sports in Australia. Legend has it that an Australian cricketer invented the sport: “In the 1850s, Thomas Wells was said to have looked for a way to keep his teammates in fitness in the winter,” says the Australian. ABCSports journalist James Coventry.

Because cricket is only played in the summer months. In addition, the wills are said to have had contact with Marne Grok (translator: ball game) of the indigenous people, whose cultures are up to 60,000 years old. In the game, the Australian Aborigines use an oval ball made of opossum leather, and kick it. None of these tactics have been proven beyond Australian football.

Football attracts fewer fans in Australia

However, one thing is certain: Australian football, also known as Australian football, has a long tradition dating back a long time. Several AFL clubs (Australian Football LeagueOlder than European football clubs such as Manchester United or Bayern Munich. And while 100,000 spectators cheered in the stands of MCG Stadium in Melbourne at the AFL Finals, the favorite German sport, football, at the bottom, with around 10,000 spectators in the stands, garnered far fewer fans under its influence.

Not surprisingly, the sport is relatively recent in Australia. Australian football’s premier division – the National Football League (NSL) – was only founded in 1977. Due to financial difficulties, he had to give way and the so-called First League (First Football League) has been in existence since 2005.

German footballers are also attracted to “Down Under”.

However, German kickers also go to Australia. One of them is that Former Hertha FC player Alexander Bumjohan. The 34-year-old moved to the A-League in 2018 and is currently under contract with Sydney FC. With this, Bumjohan won his first title in 2020.

