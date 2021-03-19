Germany, the Netherlands and Finland were also scrapped in Moto GP

Ni Alemania. Ni Assen. Ni Finlandia. Carmelo Isabelita, CEO of our role, who organizes the MotoGP World Championships, I announce “with great regret the cancellation of this three major prize for the Moto GP calendar” due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Seven races have so far been postponed and one canceled in Qatar, the two-wheel show was supposed to commence.

The Sachsenring was to host the German Grand Prix from June 19 to 21. The road in Assen (Netherlands) was supposed to open from June 26 to 28, and the new KymiRing road had its first appearance on the calendar from July 10 to 12. But the virus does not allow this.

Moreover, Asen recalls Ezpelita It had “the honor to be the only venue where the MotoGP World Championships has been held every year, without interruption, since it began in 1949.” But the epidemic also ended such an amazing tradition.

‘Understanding and patience’

“On behalf of our role, I would like to thank all the fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve,” said Ispiletta, noting, “We look forward to returning to Sachsenring and Assen in 2021 and with passion for the new KymiRing debut next season.”

Although the regulation states that at least 12 + 1 races must be played for the results to be of value, Ezpeletta himself has argued that there is a force majeure clause that can reduce this amount, in addition to the fact that there are still four GPs without history of Spain, France, Italy, and Catalonia). The idea would be, if the virus development leaves, to start the 2020 Moto GP World Championship at the Brno circuit in the Czech Republic on August 9.