German kayaker dies in front of his son

A man and his son from the Cologne region walking around in Tirol. Father gets stuck in a water spool and overturns. His 24-year-old son is still trying to save him.

in front of his son

flirch.A German kayaker in Tirol drowned in tragic circumstances in front of his son. As Austrian police announced on Saturday, the 58-year-old man from the Cologne region capsized the day before on the Rozanna River. He swam with the current until he reached the so-called water roller and stuck his foot between the stones.

According to the police, the 24-year-old son tried in vain to free his father under the strong current. The man was pushed under the water and drowned.

Father and son were experienced boat builders

Rescue workers managed to save him in the Flirsch district. A police spokesman told dpa that the father and son were experienced rowers.

Water rollers pose a great danger: reverse rotating currents arise at steps or waterfalls in rivers, from which even experienced athletes find it difficult to free themselves.

RND / dpa