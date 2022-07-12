Geothermal exploration in Gruyere, Switzerland | Think geothermal energy

Gruyere, Switzerland (Source: Olivier Bruchez/flickr, Creative Commons)

The Swiss Federal Office of Energy is partially financing the geothermal exploration campaign in Gruyere, Switzerland, which will be carried out by Gruyere Energie AG.

Gruyere Energie AG is planning a study to examine geothermal potential in the town of Gruyere in the canton of Friborg in Switzerland. The exploration campaign is expected to begin next summer and will be partially funded by 2.4 million Swiss francs (about $2.45 million) by the Swiss Federal Office of Energy. The cost of the entire exploration campaign is 4 million Swiss francs (about 4.09 million US dollars).

If the area’s geothermal potential turns out to be large enough, one or more exploration wells could be drilled starting in 2026, with the goal of tapping the resource by 2028.

There has been a lot of activity in Switzerland regarding geothermal exploration. in Lavey-les-Bains, We report the start of directional drilling pFor a project being developed by Alpine Geothermal Power Production (AGEPP). The seismic campaigns Several promising geothermal sites have been located at La Cote, incidentally near Vinzel where a devices.

