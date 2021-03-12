George Floyd’s family reached a civil settlement in the United States to receive $ 27 million for his death

The family of George Floyd, the African-American who was killed by a police officer on May 25, reached a civil agreement with the city of Minneapolis for compensation of $ 27 million, the US city and representatives for the death.

“This is the largest settlement in the case of the unlawful death of a black man, and it sends a strong message that black lives matter and that police brutality against people of color must end,” the family’s lawyers said in a statement. Statement on the agreement, which does not end criminal proceedings against agent Derek Chauvin and three other colleagues for killing Floyd.

Chauvin paralyzed Floyd by placing his knee on his neck for nine minutes and choking him, a videotaped incident that shocked the United States and sparked a wave of protests against racism and police brutality that rocked the country.

Demonstrations have also been repeated in other parts of the world.

“The horrific death of George Floyd, witnessed by millions around the world, has ignited a deep yearning for justice and change,” said Ben Cromb, the chief lawyer for the Floyd family.

This agreement is part of a civil lawsuit that the family filed in July 2020 against the city and the four agents involved.

In the criminal process that began this week, Chauvin – who was fired from the police – faces three charges: third-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter.

– Close process –

Rodney, one of George Floyd’s siblings, said the agreement was a “necessary step” for the family to begin the lockdown process.

“George’s legacy for those who love him will always be his spirit of optimism that things can go for the better and we hope this agreement will achieve that,” he said.

City Council President Lisa Bandar offered her condolences to the Floyd family after the decision.

“No amount of money can overcome the severe pain or trauma that George Floyd’s death caused to his family,” he said in remarks carried by the Washington Post.

After Floyd’s death, the Minneapolis Police Department introduced the use of cameras on officers’ uniforms and changed protocols to reduce contact with non-threatening citizens, among other measures.

Antonio Romanucci, who is also part of the Floyd family’s legal team, said the police reforms and ambitious changes that city leaders hope to bring are encouraging them.

“After getting to know George Floyd for tragic reasons, Minneapolis will remember its progressive changes that could guide the country in how to reform and rethink the relationships between police and communities of color.”

This week he began jury selection procedures for the Chauvin trial, a high-profile process that runs alongside several anti-racism demonstrations.

So far, seven jurors have been selected and more people will be chosen in the coming days.

The parties’ arguments are expected to begin on March 29.

