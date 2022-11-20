Gareth Bale for USA: “They have great players, they’re a good team”

Gareth Bale’s arrival to MLS was one of the highlights of the year, Since ‘El Expreso de Cardiff’ made the decision to come to North America to get minutes of action, get up to speed and play their first World Cup tournament in Qatar World Cup 2022. After winning the UEFA Qualifiers, Fate was already waiting for him to get into Group B with England, the USA and Iran.

specially, The match in which the LAFC player will make his debut in the biggest football party will be against USMNT by Greg Berhalter This Monday, November 21st, on which he announced: “I have a lot of experience playing against and with each other. They’re a good young team and they have great players, it’s a good team“.

He added that both teams are moving towards their goal: “They are here to win just like us. We know it’s going to be a tough game and so do they. We know their weaknesses, though I can’t share them with you right now, and I’m sure they know we have them too. As long as we stick to our plan and do what we have to do, we will be happy.“.

Wales play the World Cup again after 64 years. He had only participated in one in Sweden 58. He managed to pass the ball to Qatar almost painfully, after beating Austria with the European key.

On his selection and return to the World Cup:It’s amazing to be here. It was hard not having your team at the previous World Cup. For the youngest of them, Wales’ experience at the World Cup will be an amazing experience. I wanted to live it (younger). We hope to make them more proud and enjoy Wales at the World Cup“.

Despite the fact that the European striker is expected to start as a starter as his captain and Kylin Acosta are very likely to be on the substitute bench for the United States, The clash between the Americans and the Welsh will be a head-to-head showdown between two LAFC elements, who were champions of Major League Soccer just on November 5..