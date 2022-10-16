From El Hoyo to Sydney, an expert nursery experience in Australia

Journalist: How did you decide to study a nursery technician at the United Nations?

John Luke: Before studying I was working in the field of plants for two years and I liked it. Although I was initially hesitant to study the technical degree, I decided to give it a chance and ended up liking it more than I could have imagined.

Q: What was your final job?

John Luke: My recent work deals with plant reproduction in the laboratory. I describe in it all the development and activities I carried out to implement the technique of micropropagation of the plant. The practices of this final work were carried out in the micro-breeding laboratory of the chickpea nursery, located in the city of El Bolsón.

Q: Where do you work currently?

John Luke: Today I work in the Sydney Botanic Garden, within the nursery department. In my department, I am responsible for three greenhouses and an outdoor sector with aquatic plants. Much of my job involves keeping, caring for, and keeping records of plant collections. I work with different types of ferns, hoyas, carnivores and some species under study.

Q: What aspects of your training have been beneficial to your business?

John Luke: I think the education I received at the university served me a lot. Although I am still learning and have a lot to learn, I feel I have a strong knowledge base to be able to face the activities that are presented to me on a daily basis in my work. My academic studies allowed me to stand out when it came to getting my current job, as my supervisor was interested in my training being specific to the nursery field.