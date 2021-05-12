From Australia to Wales non-stop

After the positive experience in Western powerThe club he played with, Australian Super Rugby (lost all eight matches), Thomas Lezana He packs his bags and will move to Europe, where he will have a new international experience after being a part of Jaguares.

The 27-year-old third grade, who was knocked out of Santiago Laon tennis club, will play next season with Scarlitz de Galles, the club that is participating in the Pro14 tournament. The tournament, a former Celtic league, consists of not only Welsh teams, but there are also Irish, Scottish, Italian and South African teams. At one point the possibility of inviting an Argentine was considered, but confirmation did not come.

Thomas Lezana is a tractor with the ball in his hands and a great defender.

“It is a great honor to join a team that has so much history and tradition. Having played in Super Rugby with Jaguares and the Force, I look forward to testing myself in Northern Hemisphere rugby. And playing at the highest level of European competition, “admitted the Santiago citizen. With 39 games in Los Pumas, Lezana will be home to the auditions that the scheduled test will take in July vs. Wales in Cardiff.

He added at the same time: “Scarlitz has great players on the teamThe players I have encountered in international tests, and I cannot wait to meet the players. “

He had a good performance with the national team.

The tournament, which ended on March 27, dedicated Irish Leinster who beat fellow countryman Munster 16-6. Scarlitz, who scored eight wins and eight defeats, finished third in Group Two and won a ticket to the Champions Cup, the highest competition in the old continent.

In the final edition of the European competition, the Welsh team, whose ranks included Les Halfpenny William Williams, for example, reached the Round of 16, when they were defeated by Cell Sharks 57-14.