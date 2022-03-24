Fraud in the Obervichtach region | Onetz

The police drew attention to a scam. Accordingly, in some cases, Microsoft employees claimed that they demanded an improvement in the operating system on the computer and demanded credit card numbers or bank details in the course of the conversation. In other cases, people from the alleged family received WhatsApp messages from unknown numbers.

“Scammers want their potential victims to know that relatives have a new mobile number and an urgently needed online transfer will not work because of the new number,” Obervichtach PI explains in its statement. They will ask their victims for immediate transfusions to save them. She appealed to the police not to give out any personal data, bank details or credit card numbers and not to make any transfers. If in doubt, you should call the office at 09671/9201-0.