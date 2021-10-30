Burger King chooses chicken Fellini – economic

Cingoli (Macerata), October 29, 2021 – an agreement of great importance was signed between Organic meat giantIt is the group Fileniand chain restaurantsburger king‘He has it now 175 points of sale On the national territory, which is expected to double in a few years. To connect the large American chain of organic meat producer – 453 million in sales with 1800 employees – the introduction of a chain of Recipes based on chicken farmed by Fileni.

“We are proud – Simon Santini, who looks after the corporate commercial for Cingoli, stated immediately after signing – that Burger King has chosen our products for its recipes. The attention we pay every day to bringing Italian products to the table.” Good but also sustainable From an ethical and environmental point of view. “A choice for quality but, as far as Burger King is concerned, it is part of promoting excellence in Italian gastronomy.

For several years now, Fileni Group has opted for organic production and this strategy is also increasing its export shares. In the organic meat production sector, the Cingoli Group It is considered among the main European producers.

How much is this deal worth? Estimates have not been disclosed, but it must be said that the US department store group is the second in the world after McDonald’s, and billions of dollars And it has strong roots not only in the United States, in 85 countries around the world. So, if the Fileni chicken recipes are a hit, the convention can resonate too transcend national borders.

“By collaborating with a company like Filinei – attentive to quality and sustainability – Alessandro Lazzaroni, General Manager of Burger King Ityalia, we pursue our goal of always providing the best to our customers with superior products,” commented Alessandro Lazzaroni, General Manager of Burger King Ityalia.