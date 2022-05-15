France and Switzerland flip the Nations Cup on the field

If Germany showed its talent for taming, today it was during a cross-country event France and Switzerland Who took control of the first stage of Equestrian Nations Cupwhich takes place this weekend on Earth Bratoni del Vivaro in Roca di Papa (Rome).

Currently number one in the Southwest European division, French Maxime Livio with Api du LibaireHe helped the French national team take first place in the competition, accompanied by the good performance of his fellow Olympic medalist. Nicolas Touzant with “Absolute Gold”.

Switzerland is in second place thanks to today’s winner, Robin Goodell and his horse “Grandeur de Lully”with a time of 6 minutes 13 seconds – the track’s limit is set at 6:14 – which also allows him to be at the top of the singles rankings.

Participation number seven Nations Cup conditions

On the outskirts of the Italian capital, riders and Amazon have opposed cross-country testing at a demanding circuit that marked their Large uneven terrain and column, number sevenwith a double corner jump that complicated the performance of many competitors.

Exactly at that point, the German Anna Semmer suffered a fall with “Boots Avondale”Which means that as well as Ingrid Klimk quitting with a foot injury from the Old Hell-pop, Germany is going from one to the other with a thousand penalty points.

Klimk She competed this weekend in two sets and was seeded first with “Siena just do it” so 5.2 extra-time penalty points saw her drop to third (27.9), behind Godel (26) and Livy (27.4).

See also With George Floyd’s shocking appeal, Trump is showing his separation from the pain of the nation ROCCA DI PAPA, 05/14/2022.-. Swiss rider Robin Goodell aboard the Grandeur de Lully CH during a cross-country event, which took place on Saturday in the Pratoni del Vivaro prairie, as part of the first stage of the Nations Cup, organized by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) in Rocca di Papa municipality, in the suburbs Rome. EFE / Antonello Nosca ROCCA DI PAPA, 05/14/2022. – A rider in an event during the cross-country event, which took place on Saturday in the Praton del Vivaro meadows, as part of the first stage of the Nations Cup, organized by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) in the municipality of Roca di Papa Just outside of Rome. EFE / Antonello Nosca ROCCA DI PAPA, 05/14/2022. – A rider in an event during the cross-country event, which took place on Saturday in the Praton del Vivaro meadows, as part of the first stage of the Nations Cup, organized by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) in the municipality of Roca di Papa Just outside of Rome. EFE / Antonello Nosca ROCCA DI PAPA, 05/14/2022. – French rider Maxime Livio on the back of the Api du libaire during the cross-country test, which was held on Saturday in the Prattoni del Vivaro, as part of the first stage of the Nations Cup, organized by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI). ) in the municipality of Rocca di Papa, on the outskirts of Rome. EFE / Antonello Nosca

Spain, mixed luck in Prattoni during the cross country سباق

Spain lost a position to the team, now eighth, after the contrasting fate of eliminating Albert Hermoso and ‘Quilate’, two penalties vs. Paula Urquiza With “Hand Solo of Love” and Eduardo Villa Dufresne With Maribera Pomis and the 18th singles by Carlos Diaz Fernandez and Taraji.

Hermoso, who had expressed to EFE, in a previous interview, his intent to “take a risk”, was hurt in the draw when the first of 63 participating duos exited this test that serves as a rehearsal for the World Equestrian Games in the September discipline.

“The first lane over water will give more talk about it – of the 37 proposed obstacles, two lanes over a small island are included – because that stops some horses, and then we have two jumps, one narrow and one corner and this can be a little destabilizing,” the rider predicted.

The first stage of the Nations Cup organized by International Equestrian Federation (International Equestrian Federation)Tomorrow she will celebrate her last day in Pratoni del Vivaro with a showjumping test. EFE