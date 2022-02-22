Fran Beria, the idol in Finland since “Los Serrano”

The Malaga actor has just finished filming “Paradise”, a series produced by Mediapro and Finnish TV YLE

Fran Beria in the Finnish version of “Los Serrano” on DVD. (Source: FDS)

When Mediapro suggested making a TV series in collaboration with Finnish public radio YLE, which would be set in Spain, the name Fran Berria. The actor we recently saw in a series like Elite Corps or silent sonatais every one Celebrities in the Nordic countries thanks Cyranoswhich is why it was a perfect fit for a project like Paradise.

“The first news came by ass across the border, I remember …” Beria jokes about his Finnish fame. “No, they called us from Finland, from YLE, which is the TV that broadcasts Cyranosto see if we want to go visit. We went to do a promo and organized many concerts On that first visit, it was that simple. Then Warner Finland contacted me to release the album old acquaintances there. Something similar happened in Serbia. Cyranos You gave me the opportunity to get those connections.”

The success of the Globomedia series in Finland was no small feat: according to the DVD version released there, more than 1,500,000 viewers watch every week Ceranon Berhey (Translated by the name of the Serrano family) We are talking about a country that at that time did not reach five and a half million people. Those weren’t the days of Netflix, but Spanish series sell well abroadThere were also no social networks to connect actors with their fans from the other side of the world, but as Beria says “when someone cares, they worry about looking for you.”

Fran Beria and Rita Havukainen. (Source: MediaPro / Ana Belen Fernandez)

He told us a few days ago while filming a movie Paradise. Distribution leadership this Thriller A criminal with Riitta Havukainen, an important actress from there, and with her his character It will be more than friendly police cooperation: “They are two characters in a very sensitive moment in their lives and they understand each other, they have a great time working together and they have a relationship that I don’t know how to define… We haven’t called it a name. But it’s something that helps both of them. Very well written.”

Over the course of eight episodes, we will investigate the series of murders in Fuengirola in which the victims were members of the Finnish community living in the area. Many of them were retirees who were looking for calm and a good climate in their later years, and some of them also wanted to leave a past that is impossible to erase. Darkness reigns even in this Andalusian paradise where Finnish and Spanish are united in several languages: “I have the opportunity to do my first job in another language without the stress of needing a different accent than my own. I went to an English school and did training For a few days, but with Marja [Pyykkö, directora] Everything was very easy ”, concludes Fran Perea.

The DVD of “Los Serrano” was released in Finland. (Source: FDS)Malaga is the epicenter of the crime by series

From TVE’s ‘Malaka’ to Finnish series ‘The Paradise’, the Costa del Sol has appeared in the fashion world of soap operasoutofseries.com