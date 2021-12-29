Argentine tennis players are already in Australia to start the 2022 season

2021 isn’t over yet, but the tennis world is already beginning to beat the 2022 season, which will begin with the Cement Tour in Australia. And a few days before the start of the event – on Saturday (Friday night in our country) ATP Cup Next week, other tournaments were held in the men’s and women’s circuits, many players had already made it to Australian soil and some even had the opportunity to gather on the hard courts of that country.

Among the tennis players who landed in the oceanic lands in the past hour were several Argentines, who arrived on a chartered flight that departed from Ezeiza and stopped in Santiago de Chile before arriving in Sydney.

headed by Diego Schwartzman, number 13 in the world, the light blue and white “Legion” enjoyed the amenities of a luxury plane made available by Tennis Australia, which even includes a spacious dining room and a chef on board.

The Argentines took the trip: in addition to Peque, they traveled Sebastian Baez, the brothers Juan Manuel s Francisco CerondoloAnd Federico CorreaAnd Facundo BagnesAnd Federico DelbonisAnd Max GonzalezAnd Andres MolteniAnd Thiago TeranteAnd Camilo Ugo CarabelliAnd Thomas EcheveryAnd Renzo Olivo s Nicholas Kicker, among others, with their coaches and companions. And they shared some moments of the trip on social networks, where there were talks, jokes and a lot of music.

For many, being able to get on a plane has been a relief. And among those who traveled, some of those who attended a wedding ten days ago Andrea CucciniWho are hours after the party He tested positive for coronavirus Like his wife, he jeopardized the chances of players who planned to play in Australia.

Fortunately, all of them tested negative (except for Juan Ignacio Londero, who didn’t take the ocean tour on his calendar) and got on the flight.

The Argentines played the Australian dream this Tuesday, and now each will face their own schedule.

Schwartzman, for example, will lead the team that will play the ATP Cup in Sydney and will also include Delbonis (44th in the standings), Korea (63th) and doubles players Maximo Gonzalez (22nd in that discipline) and Molteni. (46 degrees).

Argentina will make their debut in Group D against Georgia, in a series that will start at 20 on Friday in our country, and he will also face in the first stage Greece s Poland.

The three singles of the Argentine national team have already secured their places in the main draw of the Australian Open, along with Bagnes, Juan Manuel Cerondolo and Pez. Meanwhile, many other players who have traveled – Francisco Cerondolo, Echeveri, Olivo, Ugo Carabile and Terente, for example – will play that tournament’s rankings, starting Monday, January 10.

Ahead of the year’s first major tournament, which will take place from January 17-30, four ATP 250 tournaments will be played on Australian soil, two in Adelaide, one in Sydney and one in Melbourne; and five WTAs, two in Adelaide, two in Melbourne and one in Sydney. In the women’s competitions, there will be no Argentine presence since then Nadia Podroska He got knocked out of the tour because he wasn’t one hundred percent physical.

The other Argentine will miss the start of the season Guido BellaHe will be out of the ring for a while as he will undergo extensive and lengthy treatment to treat the chronic pain in one of his knees.

Besides a few absences, Argentina will have a large number of representatives on the Australian Cement Tour, which will unveil the 2022 agenda and have already started winning in Sydney.

Tennis stars are already training in Australia

The Argentines were not the only ones to land on Australian soil. Many of the world’s tennis stars have already arrived in this country and are starting to adjust their strokes thinking about the start of the season.

Russian Daniel MedvedevThe second-placed in the world, he was training on hard courts in Sydney, where he will lead his country’s team in the ATP Cup. The 2021 US Open champion participated in some sessions with Alex de Minor And other players from the Australian national team.

Matteo Berrettini (vii) and Yannick Sener (10th), the strong cards of the Australian team, were also gathering in Ken Rosewall ArenaOne of the two stadiums that will host the competition.

Alexander ZverevThird in the standings, they are one of the best teams already in Australia waiting for the start of the team championship that will begin this weekend.

The German traveled on a very busy trip. Before take off, he shared an intriguing video on his Instagram stories showing he’s the only passenger. He wrote sarcastically: “Say hi to all my friends traveling to Australia.”

Meanwhile, to the Bulgarians Grigor Dimitrov He was already seen training in Rod Laver StadiumThe main stage at Melbourne Park, where the Australian Open will be held.

The first Grand Slam 2022 – still awaiting confirmation of participation Novak Djokovic, questioned for its stance on coronavirus vaccines, which the Victorian government has demanded, added a new low on Tuesday.

Is this the Austrian? Dominic TimFifteenth-placed in the standings and final of the 2020 edition, he announced that he will miss the tournament to finish recovering from an injury to his right wrist, which he suffered in June, and will start his season in the South American Tour of Brick Dust, in that Cordoba and Buenos Aires will play.

The good news for the ‘big’ oceans is back Naomi Osaka. The Japanese, who finished 13th in the standings and champions in Melbourne in 2019 and 2020, is already in Australia, where they will play again after nearly five months away from playing (her last was the tournament. US Open) to take care of your mental health.

