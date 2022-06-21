Four easy ways to improve your Wi-Fi

Hybrid work is now an integral part of our society. Many of us spend more time at home working, whether it’s a part-time or full-time job. However, one wonders, two years later, are home systems prepared in the best way to support this new way of working?

As a result of the pandemic, Europeans have found themselves more dependent than ever on online services: keeping in touch with friends and family, entertainment, shopping, remote work and DA. According to a Eurostat report, in 2021, the percentage of households in the European Union with access to the Internet rose to 92%, about 20 percentage points higher than in 2011 (72%).

The Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) has determined that in Italy, in 2021, with regard to fast NGA broadband coverage, the percentage of families covered is 93%, higher than the EU average of 87%. In the UK, Ofcom reported that around 94% of British households had access to the internet at the end of 2020 – an increase from around 89% in 2019, averaging 3 hours and 37 minutes per day on smartphones, tablets and computers (nine more minutes (compared to 2019) with an average of 1 hour 21 minutes per day to watch online services. In Germany, according to DataReportal, the number of Internet users increased by 1 million (+1.3%) between 2020 and 2021.

Hence, the number of users who are increasingly dependent on their home devices and seek a faster and smoother internet connection is increasing. So investing in quality Wi-Fi equipment is vital.

To invest in technology for the long term, you need to know what offers are available and what solutions are best suited to your home needs. Whether it’s changing a router, or moving to a new home and starting from scratch, there are many options to consider. D-Link Four things to consider when choosing a reliable and fast Wi-Fi network:

Capacity (magnified) Wi-Fi (6)

Wi-Fi is changing, with unprecedented internet speeds thanks to next-generation Wi-Fi technology. Wi-Fi 6 will provide four times the capacity, making it possible to connect more devices to home networks. Plus, smart routers enable smarter, more powerful Wi-Fi throughout the home. For example, the EAGLE PRO AI series from D-Link includes routers and networking systems that combine Wi-Fi 6 technology and artificial intelligence to deliver incredible Wi-Fi speed and coverage.

Flexible Wi-Fi to cover inaccessible points

For maximum flexibility, the user should purchase a smart grid system with the aim of creating a single connection to reach every corner of the house. In fact, these products optimize and improve connectivity, not only to achieve fast, efficient and stable coverage in every room, but also without network drops and outages.

The latest generation technology is designed for smart homes that have a large number of connected devices. Having a built-in AI Wi-Fi optimizer that constantly connects to the best Wi-Fi channel and an AI traffic optimizer that prioritizes internet usage is critical to an ordinary day today – between 4k streaming, gaming, video calling, and meetings.

Manage access to Wi-Fi and devices from an app

Wi-Fi management is key: from managing controls and accessing to checking network usage, all of this can be coordinated from a simple app. The app for the new D-Link series of devices, EAGLE PRO AI, features a built-in intelligent artificial intelligence assistant that automatically analyzes the network and sends out insights and reports. When compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the apps allow users to use voice control to manage the network more easily.

Moreover, Wi-Fi management allows the user to browse safely and securely with privacy: identify the caller, block unauthorized people, enable parental control and guest WiFi.

Wi-Fi security to protect your data

Cyber ​​threats are also evolving with the development of the digital world, although these risks cannot be completely eliminated. Upgrade techniques and upgrade systems allow it to be significantly reduced. Choosing to upgrade a router with WPA3 already built in is a step forward in terms of home Wi-Fi security. This can help keep personal information safe from attackers.

Hybrid work is now the norm for people across Europe and better connectivity is needed to keep pace with the incredible growth of Internet users and services, including online shopping, live streaming and gaming.