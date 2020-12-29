Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Luxury Adventurers Lost in Australia | People

Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky chose Lord Howe Island, a small island of nearly 400 people located between Australia and New Zealand for their last family vacation. The actor shared pictures of his wife and children last week on his Instagram account to explore the clear waters and subtropical forests of this paradise to promote local tourism in Australia and help one of the industries most affected by the virus. But it was cinema, not tourism, what the media talked about the most when they discovered, among the photos, that the couple had invited their friend, New Zealand director Taika Waititi, who directed Hemsworth in Motorcycle rental. he is Photograph Hemsworth and Waititi making a funny face on tour of the island have sparked a lot of speculation about whether the actor and director will soon start filming the next installment of ox, Which is set to be filmed in Sydney. Especially after learning that Waititi left Los Angeles in early September and underwent a mandatory 15-day quarantine (first in New Zealand and then in Australia) to end up meeting Hemsworth.

The Australian actor has never hidden his interest in promoting his country as a movie destination, purely for personal reasons: “Being able to stay at home and have the kids sleep at home, instead of dragging them around hotels around the world, is very important as a parent. Obviously my wife is very happy,” he admitted At a press conference. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s home It is a 20 million Australian dollar palace They built in Byron Bay, In New Wales. The complex, surrounded by lush vegetation, is located on an area of ​​more than four hectares where the Spanish actress managed to fulfill one of her dreams by adopting all kinds of animals, including horses, ponies, guinea pigs, dogs, chickens, fish and pigs.

Hemsworth and Pataky moved from Hollywood to Australia in 2014 to distance themselves from the paparazzi and provide a quieter life for their three children, 8-year-old Zahra India and six-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. When they’re not working, they love taking refuge in this coastal city of only 9,000 people where, according to Pataki, they can feel “Like normal people.” Away from the camera lights, they are They choose any family rarities They share with the public on their prolific Instagram accounts, like their surfing sessions on the shores of Byron Bay. They also like to joke about their cultural differences. The couple’s children speak two languages, but when asked in a TV interview if he speaks Spanish, Hemsworth replied, “Yes … sentence,” and made it clear that he did not understand anything when his wife scolded the children. Pataky recounted his experience to the Australian women’s health magazine: “Here when people scold their children, they do it like this (imitate a whisper) but we do the opposite. We’re out loud and sometimes Chris is embarrassed. He tells me, ‘Everyone’s watching us.

Although they can better protect your privacy in Byron Bay, there are times when the paparazzi will surprise you. Like when Elsa Pataky takes her daughter to school, showing her classmates one of her pets. In the photos, the India flower is seen hugging a bearded dragon on its chest, a reptile that lives in the Australian desert and has scales pointy under its throat.

Motivated by their love for animals, Hemsworth and Pataky decided to support conservation organizations such as WildArk, which launched a campaign to restore habitats destroyed by devastating wildfires in early 2020. According to the experts mentioned above by WildArk, it is estimated that the fires have killed more than 1 billion animals. , Including 30% of the New Wales koala population.

The two actors also participated this week in a project to reintroduce Tasmanian devils to mainland Australia. These marsupials (famous thanks to the Looney Tunes character) are in danger of extinction, with a large population surviving on the island of Tasmania. Hemsworth and Pataky acted as ambassadors for three environmental organizations and released Tasmanian devils into a nature reserve, the first time in more than 3,000 years that the animal had set foot on the continent.

With a vital project linked to your home, Chris Hemsworth would continue to try to make Hollywood Moving on to Antipodes. Newspaper Sunday Telegraph It was revealed a few weeks ago that a star The Avengers She signed a contract to shoot four films with Netflix, and is negotiating with the American film company in Australia.