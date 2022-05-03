Formula 1: Is Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton finally out of trouble in Miami? – Formula 1

Is the crisis over?

Lewis Hamilton (37) and Mercedes have lost their status as Formula 1 champions. Germany is only the third strongest team. But this weekend the Silver Arrows will make another attempt at the Miami Grand Prix (May 8, USA) to catch up with Ferrari and Red Bull, who are currently the barometer of all things.

Mercedes’ biggest problem: you still have to fight hard with the recoil (jumping out of the car due to excessive contact pressure; ed.)! Technicians have yet to find a solution for jumping, which costs performance and speed, especially on straights. At least in practice.

The updates work in theory – but how good the improvement on the track will be will only be shown in the first practice session before the Miami Grand Prix, where she will drive Formula 1 for the first time in its history.

There, Silver Arrows will bring more new parts to the car. Especially for the bottom that causes “rebound”. Hamilton and George Russell (24) should also get a new rear wing.

There is no deadline for when problems will be fixed. Nor is Plan B. Bosses don’t want to get rid of six months’ work in a hurry. Mercedes wants to find a solution that guarantees success for the next four years (new engines from 2026) and not for the next four weeks.

You will give up the current season for it. In any case, don’t expect any great chances in the fight for the world title. Although they have always finished first in the constructors’ championship for the past eight years, this season they are satisfied with a third place behind Ferrari and Red Bull.

From next season you want to be on top again.