Formula 1 in Baku: Michael Schumacher’s next record falls – cars and formula 1

06/10/2022 – 10:48 am



And once again drops an old record from Shumi!

When Fernando Alonso (40) got into the car in Baku on Sunday, history set another record for Michael Schumacher (53): the longest time in Formula 1, measured by the time between the first race and now the last.

Between his first start on August 25, 1991 in Spa/Belgium and his last Grand Prix on November 25, 2012 in Brazil, the German scored 7,763 days between the first and last start.

When Alonso was in the car at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (1pm/sky) on Sunday, 7,770 days had passed since his debut on March 4, 2001 in Melbourne/Australia. New record!

Schumi’s records keep falling. In 2020, Lewis Hamilton (37) equaled his seven world titles. The Briton also overtook the German legend in winning the race (103 to 91). Hamilton also outperformed Schumacher in pole position for a long time. While the Ferrari legend has been in pole position 68 times, Hamilton has managed to start from the front 103 times.