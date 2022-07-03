Former Schwartauer Hansen is the champion of Oceania with Sydney and flies to the Club World Championship

The dream has come true. Former Schwartau professional Marcus Hansen won the Oceania Championship with the University of Sydney Handball Club and thus received a ticket for the Club World Cup in October in Saudi Arabia. Hansen reports exclusively from the final, why there was no celebration and the other world down.

Sydney / Lübeck. Australian and Oceania Champion! Former Schwartauer VfL professional Marcus Hansen fulfilled his dream with the University of Sydney handball club. Sydney defeated the University of Queensland handball club 26-21 (13-12) in the tournament final on the Gold Coast. With the title, Hansen & Co also purchased a Super Globe ticket in October in Saudi Arabia. Defending champions Magdeburg, Champions League champions Barcelona, ​​African champions Al-Ahly (Egypt), Brazilian Handpol Tobati (South American champions) and Asian champions Kuwait, are all waiting for the Club World Championship. Handball fairy tale.

Hansen: “Totally crazy and funny”

“He’s crazy and totally funny. The champion of Oceania and Australia. Then the golden ticket to the Super Globe. Crazy. This experience was one of the decisions I made,” Hansen said via LAN. The final against Queensland – the fifth game in three days – was tough. “We almost threw the opposing goalkeeper to the champion, but we defended better in the second half and then went away.” The 30-year-old Schwartor, who finished his handball career and will serve as an observer at the Lübeck-based company Baader (mechanical engineering) enters and scores five goals in the final.

Marcus Hansen reigns supreme. © Source: hfr

Another world of handball

Hansen had reported on a trip down – he was invited on a six-week language trip – from another world. This also applies to handball. Hansen forms the top tier duo in the student team with left winger Lucas Eisenhout of third tier HSG Bieberau – who is studying for a semester at university but was injured in the second game. “The level is comparable to the fifth or sixth league in Germany,” says Hansen. Training times were also unusual for him, “always in the evening from 8pm”. Throwing title fights was even more bizarre. 8 am. At six o’clock there was a warm-up race. “I didn’t have that even when I was young.”

Title celebration without a cup and beer

Tournaments also fit into the picture. “Drinks, food – you had to organize everything yourself.” The game was played in a huge auditorium with six courts, with basketball players and wheelchair users training nearby. “Everything is different here, but easy again.” And after winning the title, there was no trophy, only medals. Hansen and Eisenhut wanted to drink beer with their children. “Beer? We were told it was Sunday, everything is closed. The boys were all back in Sydney pretty quickly too. There was no celebration – even crazy,” Hansen said. “But there was a small private post party for the playmaker and Eisenhout.” Chaul and we dined with him in Brisbane.” In the evening we returned.

Marcus Hansen in front of the Sydney skyline. See also Commentary on the discussion of transgender people in sports © Source: hfr

From the second class to the Super Globe

In Sydney, Hansen shares an apartment with Eisenhuth. He also explores the city with him. This is also a completely different world. “The city is incredibly spacious, with a great American and British style. Horses are public transportation, you can pay for public transportation with a credit card. And the people are quite open and friendly.” He is excited. “The Australians can tell you that you need help. And then you’re really sitting at their table.” Hansen’s Crazy Handball Adventure. From League Two to Oceania champions and then to the Club World Championship – he loves the idea. Also a special note about that: “He’s out of VfL Lübeck-Schwartau because it’s too bad for a second class, but good enough for a Super Globe…”