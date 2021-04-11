Former FIFA President Joseph Blatter, detained in Switzerland with “reserved status” – Telam

Blatter is in custody

Former FIFA president Joseph Blatter was accepted into a clinic in Switzerland in a reserved state, according to the daughter of the man who led the world’s best soccer body for 17 years.

“My father is in the hospital. Corinne Blatter Indinmaten revealed that he is getting better every day, but he needs time and rest,” which asked “in the name of the family” to respect privacy, “the Swiss newspaper Blake reported.

The newspaper’s information indicates that the 84-year-old Swiss is in a state of custody, although his life is not in danger.

Blatter was FIFA president for 17 years until he resigned in June 2015, due to a major corruption investigation.

In December of that year, he was suspended for eight years, and the penalty was later reduced to six years, in exchange for a payment of 1.2 million euros to former French footballer Michel Platini, then president of UEFA.

Allegations of corruption were the biggest crisis in the history of the Zurich-based organization.

Italian-Swiss Gianni Infantino was elected in February 2016 as president, opening a new phase in FIFA, which he still heads.