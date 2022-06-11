Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez sentenced to 10 years in prison

This is one of the two reasons against him.

Former Bolivia President Jeanine Anez was sentenced, Friday, to 10 years in prison after a court convicted her of crimes of breach of duties and decisions contrary to the constitution, in the context of the coup against the former president. Evo Morales in November 2019.

In this way, the first trial against Anez, who has been under house arrest since last year, and who, in addition to this, will face further court proceedings in which he will be charged with crimes against humanity, has ended.

The operation took place after a series of delays, as it was supposed to start on February 10, but was suspended several times due to technical complications, as it was carried out remotely due to the pandemic, and due to ongoing challenges from ñez’s lawyers.

Finally, the trial could have begun on 6 June amid wide expectations, and with constant protests at the court’s gates.

Onez tried by all means to suspend the hearings, particularly due to alleged health problems. She went on a hunger strike, fell unwell, was taken to hospital, and later claimed to have stress, back pain, and panic attacks.

Along with his lawyer, he also insisted that the trial was illegal and only responded to the current government’s “revenge”. In her statements, she declared her innocence, apologized for the “mistakes that were made” and confirmed that she had assumed the position of president in order to “pacify the country.” Additionally, she identified herself as a “political prisoner”.

