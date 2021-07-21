For the benefit of the United Arab Emirates

(Washington) The US authorities announced, on Tuesday, that they had indicted a relative of Donald Trump, accusing him of trying to influence the candidate who became president of the United Arab Emirates between 2016 and 2018, without announcing his lobbying activities.

Thomas Barrack and two other men have been accused of trying to steer Donald Trump’s foreign policy during the 2016 campaign, and thus that of his administration.

The Deputy Minister of Justice for National Affairs explained that the other defendants “repeatedly took advantage of Mr. Barak’s obtaining of a candidate who was eventually elected president” in order to “advance the interests of a foreign government without revealing their true loyalty.” Security, Mark Lesko.

Businessman Thomas Barrack, 74, was an “informal adviser” to the Republican candidate’s campaign between April and November 2016, before he was named organizing committee chair for 45 years.e President of the United States.

US Middle East Policy Adviser

As of January 2017, he had advised senior government officials on US policy in the Middle East.

According to the department, Thomas Barrack had to include pro-UAE statements in Trump’s election speech on US energy policy in May 2016.

In March 2017, he was said to have campaigned for a nicknamed Emirati candidate for the position of US ambassador to that country. Barak reportedly provided classified information to one of the other defendants about the Trump administration’s reactions to conversations between US officials and Emirati White House officials.

Lobbying for foreign governments is tightly controlled in the United States, a country with which the United Arab Emirates is a traditional regional ally.

Prior to Thomas Barrack, many of Donald Trump’s relatives had been convicted of their activities on behalf of foreign governments.

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager in 2016, and his former adviser Roger Stone were notably implicated in the investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election. The former president pardoned them at the end of his term.