For job seekers.. Faisal Islamic Bank announces new jobs for young people

Al-Mustaqbal reviews a number of jobs that are published on banks’ pages. Faisal Islamic Bank has announced, through its official website, its need for new employees in these following positions:

1. Backup official

  • Hold a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science with a grade of at least good or acceptable.
  • At least 3 years of experience in the information technology field.
  • Ability to solve problems with troubleshooting, decision making and analytical skills.
  • Ability to work and interact with others in an organized/team environment.
  • Flexibility and adaptability to handle competing business demands.
  • He has excellent written and verbal communication skills.

**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 20217.

2. Database Administrator

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Systems Engineering or a related field.
  • Fluent in data processing languages, including Oracle Database, MS SQL, or PostgreSQL.
  • He has 4-5 years experience in database administration.
  • He has an analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills.
  • He has excellent written and verbal communication skills.

**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 20218.

3. Network Engineer

  1. Bachelor’s degree in Communications/Computer Engineering/Computer Science with a focus in Network Engineering.
  2. He has 5 years experience in Networking Data Center.
  3. Has good knowledge experience in networking, preferably CISCO products and technologies.
  4. Have a deep knowledge of application transfer and network infrastructure protocols.

**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 20219.

4. System Administrator

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or any related field.
  • He has at least 5 years of experience as a UNIX and Linux system administrator.
  • Knowledge of UNIX, Linux, operating systems, storage environments, file systems, and network protocols.
  • He has detailed knowledge of UNIX and Linux principles, file editing, UNIX and Linux commands, and file manipulation.
  • Should have excellent troubleshooting skills.
  • Has knowledge of system security and data backup/recovery.
**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 202110.

5. Information Security Manager

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.
  • Has experience in Information Security, IT Security or IT Audit (20 years IT – Audit – Security) / (10 years related to Information Security).
  • He has experience in managing information technology.
  • To have previous knowledge of the nature of information security in the banking sector.
  • Has knowledge of (Risk Assessment and Compliance – Security Information and Event Management – Incident Response Framework).

**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 202111.

