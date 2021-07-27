For job seekers.. Faisal Islamic Bank announces new jobs for young people

Al-Mustaqbal reviews a number of jobs that are published on banks’ pages. Faisal Islamic Bank has announced, through its official website, its need for new employees in these following positions:
1. Backup official
- Hold a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science with a grade of at least good or acceptable.
- At least 3 years of experience in the information technology field.
- Ability to solve problems with troubleshooting, decision making and analytical skills.
- Ability to work and interact with others in an organized/team environment.
- Flexibility and adaptability to handle competing business demands.
- He has excellent written and verbal communication skills.
**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 20217.
2. Database Administrator
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Systems Engineering or a related field.
- Fluent in data processing languages, including Oracle Database, MS SQL, or PostgreSQL.
- He has 4-5 years experience in database administration.
- He has an analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills.
- He has excellent written and verbal communication skills.
**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 20218.
3. Network Engineer
- Bachelor’s degree in Communications/Computer Engineering/Computer Science with a focus in Network Engineering.
- He has 5 years experience in Networking Data Center.
- Has good knowledge experience in networking, preferably CISCO products and technologies.
- Have a deep knowledge of application transfer and network infrastructure protocols.
**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 20219.
4. System Administrator
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or any related field.
- He has at least 5 years of experience as a UNIX and Linux system administrator.
- Knowledge of UNIX, Linux, operating systems, storage environments, file systems, and network protocols.
- He has detailed knowledge of UNIX and Linux principles, file editing, UNIX and Linux commands, and file manipulation.
- Should have excellent troubleshooting skills.
- Has knowledge of system security and data backup/recovery.
**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 202110.
5. Information Security Manager
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.
- Has experience in Information Security, IT Security or IT Audit (20 years IT – Audit – Security) / (10 years related to Information Security).
- He has experience in managing information technology.
- To have previous knowledge of the nature of information security in the banking sector.
- Has knowledge of (Risk Assessment and Compliance – Security Information and Event Management – Incident Response Framework).
**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 202111.