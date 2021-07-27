For job seekers.. Faisal Islamic Bank announces new jobs for young people

Al-Mustaqbal reviews a number of jobs that are published on banks’ pages. Faisal Islamic Bank has announced, through its official website, its need for new employees in these following positions:

1. Backup official

Hold a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science with a grade of at least good or acceptable.

At least 3 years of experience in the information technology field.

Ability to solve problems with troubleshooting, decision making and analytical skills.

Ability to work and interact with others in an organized/team environment.

Flexibility and adaptability to handle competing business demands.

He has excellent written and verbal communication skills.

**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 20217.

2. Database Administrator

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Systems Engineering or a related field.

Fluent in data processing languages, including Oracle Database, MS SQL, or PostgreSQL.

He has 4-5 years experience in database administration.

He has an analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills.

He has excellent written and verbal communication skills.

**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 20218.

3. Network Engineer

Bachelor’s degree in Communications/Computer Engineering/Computer Science with a focus in Network Engineering. He has 5 years experience in Networking Data Center. Has good knowledge experience in networking, preferably CISCO products and technologies. Have a deep knowledge of application transfer and network infrastructure protocols.

**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 20219.

4. System Administrator

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or any related field.

He has at least 5 years of experience as a UNIX and Linux system administrator.

Knowledge of UNIX, Linux, operating systems, storage environments, file systems, and network protocols.

He has detailed knowledge of UNIX and Linux principles, file editing, UNIX and Linux commands, and file manipulation.

Should have excellent troubleshooting skills.

Has knowledge of system security and data backup/recovery.

**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 202110.

5. Information Security Manager

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.

Has experience in Information Security, IT Security or IT Audit (20 years IT – Audit – Security) / (10 years related to Information Security).

He has experience in managing information technology.

To have previous knowledge of the nature of information security in the banking sector.

Has knowledge of (Risk Assessment and Compliance – Security Information and Event Management – Incident Response Framework).

**CV must be sent to [email protected] With the job code mentioned in the email address 202111.