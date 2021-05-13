Football: The Premier renews his audiovisual rights in the UK until 2024-2025

Madrid, 13 years old (Europe Press)

The Premier League confirmed, Thursday, that its clubs unanimously agreed to renew for another three years, from the 2022-2023 season to 2024-2025, audiovisual rights agreements in the United Kingdom for 5,000 million pounds (more than 5.8 billion euros). ).

The agreement with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport is subject to UK government approval, resulting in a law requiring the Premier League to complete these renewals “without implementing the normal broadcast rights bidding process” since then. The tournament was able to demonstrate to authorities “the deleterious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entire pyramid of English football.”

“As part of the Premier League’s ongoing strategic plan, the renewals will provide financial certainty to clubs across professional football as a result of maintaining current levels of support and allowing the league to commit to increasing funding. This will give security and continuity across the pyramid until at least 2025.”

In addition, before the pandemic, the English University allocated a budget of 1,500 million pounds sterling (more than 1,700 million euros) for its pyramid over a period of three years, and on the basis of these new agreements, it will maintain this commitment during the next cycle of rights, which will be supplemented with additional funding. Of 100 million (more than 116 million euros), which “will only be provided over the next four years and will provide support to areas of the football community that are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19”.

“The Premier League would like to express our appreciation to our broadcasting partners for their continued commitment to the Premier League and their support for the football pyramid. We are very grateful for the government’s approval in principle to allow this agreement and their continued support for the Premier League and English football”, Richard Masters said, Executive Director of the English Premier League.

The manager believes that this agreement “comes at an important time” and will allow them to “plan for the future with greater certainty in a more stable economic context”. He commended, “Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport are excellent partners and provide great coverage and programming to bring our competition to fans in the UK.”