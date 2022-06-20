Football Champions Tour El Clásico USA: teams, schedule, venues, tickets

The Football Champions Tour will take place in the United States in July, and there will be a Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Teams, schedule, venues and tickets: SPOX provides all the important information about the preparatory tournament.

“Five Legendary Clubs, Four Famous Cities, Nine Days in July”: This is how US organizers announce the Football Champions Tour. In the summer, a tournament will be held on American soil as part of preparations for the 2022/23 season, with some well-known clubs from the best European football.

Football Champions Tour with El Clásico in America: Teams

The main draw of the tournament: Real Madrid. The Champions League winner will compete in a test match with his arch-rival, FC Barcelona, ​​before they meet each other at least twice in the competitive season. The Catalan team also participates in the Football Champions Tour, as well as Juventus Turin.

Two teams from Mexico were also represented, Club America and Club Deportivo Guadalajara.

© Getty El Clasico: A friendly match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Football Champions Tour with El Clásico in the USA: schedule, venues

It’s between July 22 and July 30. First of all: not every team will compete against any other team in the tournament. Real, Barcelona and Juventus play against each other.

Locations: Las Vegas with the Allegiant Stadium, Dallas with the Cotton Bowl, San Francisco with Oracle Park and Los Angeles with the Rose Bowl. Classico takes place in Las Vegas.

Below is an overview of the exact schedule with the respective venues. The exact dates have yet to be decided, but given the time difference in Central Europe, kick-offs should always be after midnight in the morning hours.

Meeting face.. accomplish city The night of July 22 to July 23 Juventus – CD Guadalajara Las vigas The night of July 23 to July 24 Real Madrid – Barcelona Las vigas Night of July 26 to July 27 Real Madrid – Club America San Francisco Night of July 26 to July 27 Barcelona – Juventus Dallas The night of July 30 to July 31 Real Madrid – Juventus Los Angeles

Football Champions Tour El Clásico in America: tickets

There is a fairly simple way to try and get tickets for stadiums on the Football Champions Tour. on the site You can try your luck and get tickets for the desired game or games at the bottom area of ​​the start page.