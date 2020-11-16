Football Cal is played without essential defensive elements at UC

40 mins ago Marsh Tyler
Football Cal is played without essential defensive elements at UC

Cale will be absent from the defense line Aaron Maldonado and Stanley Mackenzie on Sunday morning. The nose shield was expected to be a major contributor – Maldonado was included on the starting roster – and their absence meant sophomore Brett Johnson would start in the position instead.

The bears will begin their unprecedented season in many unexpected ways. The COVID-19 outbreak pushed Arizona, Utah Cal and the University of California together in an unexpected competition.

A positive COVID-19 test among Cal’s defensive lines was the culprit in a no-competition match against Washington a week earlier. Their quarantine, as a result of contact tracing commissioned by the Berkeley City Department of Public Health, deprived bears of the players in the position.

Johnson, who will replace Maldonado, is no stranger to the center – he played nine games on the defense line last season. He turned to a defensive finish in 2020, and his absence there would put sophomore JH Teves right away. Three defensive fronts are rounded for Cal vs Bruins by veteran Xiandai Johnson.

Jasper Kenzo Sundin covers football and is deputy editor of Special Issues. Call him at [email protected].

READ  Michigan Announces Ticket Guidelines for 2020 Football Period

More Stories

Football Cal is played without essential defensive elements at UC

9 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Eagles vs Giants: kick-off time, TV coverage, radio, live broadcast, injury report, fantasy football and more in Week 10

17 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Halftone String: Three turns contribute to the start of Dirty Ducks, Cogs 19 – Ducks 14

1 day ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

KKR and Rakuten buy 85% of Walmart’s Seiyu

31 mins ago Marsh Tyler

5 Brother-Sister Bond Memory Songs

38 mins ago Neville Carr

SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station | Science and Technology News

39 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Football Cal is played without essential defensive elements at UC

40 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Barack Obama says Donald Trump should compromise and place the country above his ego

54 mins ago Dwayne Menzie