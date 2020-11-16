Open Monday theme: November 16, 2020

Happy Monday everyone!

It’s Game Day, as the Vikings travel to Soldier Field to take on the band’s opponent Chicago Bears. This is a pivotal game Vikings Season, winning here makes the season fun. A few weeks ago, many Vikings fans were expecting to pick the top 5 players in the 2021 draft, but if they win tonight, even the most pessimistic fans would have to think the qualifiers might be far from likely. Let’s get a win in Chicago, which was hard for the Vikings to do a few years ago, but if they play as if they have been playing for the past few weeks, that’s definitely within the realm of possibilities. Now, go do it. School!

About DN since our last open topic:

All stories related to Viking @ Bears can be found here.

Chris posted Norseman’s Daily Reactions: It Happens!

Bring You Luft Krigare and the Gang Vikings vs Bears: GMG Pregame Show – Will the Vikings Win?

Other vikings /NFL News Indiscriminate perversion and harassment:



Here your all NFL Week 10 results, highlights, and analysis, courtesy of CBS Sports.

We come to select media today:

This is one from Ozzy, this is Shot in the Dark. Enjoy!

Again, we all know the rules, but just in case someone new:

Do not discuss politics or religion

No feed from trolls

Take gender hate elsewhere, it will not be tolerated

Keep bad language to a minimum (using spoiler signs, if needed)

– When discussing a new show or movie, please use spoiler signs

There are no pictures that could lead to a person being fired or in serious trouble with their employer

If you can’t disagree in a civil way, feel free to leave

– While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s ironic.

However, the beer light is on and the bar is open. Raise and tie the belly up, don’t forget to turn the waitress over (from at least six feet away of course), and try the head cheese.