Al-Rayyan / Qatar (dpa) – Thanks to the goals of two German Bundesliga professionals, Australia preserved its chance to participate in the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

In the play-off match of the Asian qualifiers, the Australian team defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-1 (0-0) in Al Rayyan.

And Jackson gave Irvine second-class FC St. Pauli the lead for the Australians (53th minute). Cayo Canedo equalized shortly afterwards (57th place). After a few missed chances, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Agden Hrocic (84th place) scored a goal for Sokeiros who were jubilant at the finish.

On June 13, the Australians will battle Peru – fifth in the South American qualifiers – in the Intercontinental Ranking for 31st place out of 32 World Cup tickets. For Australia, it will be their sixth World Cup appearance after 1974, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 – and their fifth, respectively.

The final World Cup entrant will be decided on June 14 between Costa Rica (North and Central America/Caribbean) and New Zealand (Oceania) at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The winner of this match goes to Group E with Germany, Spain and Japan. The winner of the match against Australia-Peru moves to Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

